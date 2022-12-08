Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Wilder Museum Dec. 10

Cookbooks from Strawberry Point native Florence Roe Wiggins are on display in the Wilder Memorial Museum, where her family home once stood.

 Courtesy of Kris Morarend

‘Tis the season for special recipes!! What’s your favorite holiday or anytime recipe? I look at recipes first when they come in the Press Journal and the Farm Bureau Spokesman. Inspiration and deliverance from the same old (if I have the ingredients and the time) is really helpful for making the recipe soon or later when I have the shopping done.

Strawberry Point KITCHENS, by Florence Roe Wiggins is loaded with 400 excellent recipes. Background tidbits are included of interesting stories which enhance this hard bound recipe book of tried and tempting recipes.

