‘Tis the season for special recipes!! What’s your favorite holiday or anytime recipe? I look at recipes first when they come in the Press Journal and the Farm Bureau Spokesman. Inspiration and deliverance from the same old (if I have the ingredients and the time) is really helpful for making the recipe soon or later when I have the shopping done.
Strawberry Point KITCHENS, by Florence Roe Wiggins is loaded with 400 excellent recipes. Background tidbits are included of interesting stories which enhance this hard bound recipe book of tried and tempting recipes.
You may be wondering who Florence Roe Wiggins is (was). Florence, born in 1893, was the daughter of George and Ruby Hoag Roe. George was a photographer in Strawberry Point and their home was at the site of the Wilder Memorial Museum. Florence graduated from Oelwein High School and was a graduate from Coe College and Coe College Conservatory of Music at Cedar Rapids with a B.S. and B.M. After two years of teaching in Iowa she married and moved to Laguna Beach, Southern California. Even though she moved far from Strawberry Point, her love of Strawberry Point was evident in her books: Strawberry Point (1967), and Strawberry Point Kitchens (1971).
A favorite recipe is Monkey Bread (also known as Cobblestone Bread) and it’s not new by any means because it’s in the Strawberry Point KITCHENS — only you start it by making the homemade bread dough first and not using frozen bread dough from the store. Similar recipes that we use today have a lot more convenience built into them, of course, with the use of electric stoves, air fryers, and microwaves, etc. with no complaints!
Happy baking and candy making!