The Iowa State Patrol reported a Nashua man was killed Monday morning, Feb. 7 when the pickup he was driving lost control on an icy patch of roadway in Chickasaw County.
The accident happened shortly after 10 a.m. on Iowa Highway 346, a short stretch of state road between the U.S. Highways 18 and 63 interchange and Nashua.
Nicholas R. Dietz, 43, was driving his Ford F250 truck westbound when he lost control due to surface conditions, left the roadway and rolled into the ditch, coming to rest on its roof. Dietz was pronounced dead at the scene. A passenger, Dee Dietz, 74, also of Nashua, was transported to Allen Unity Point Hospital, Waterloo, by New Hampton Ambulance.
Assisting at the scene were Chickasaw County Sheriff’s Office and New Hampton EMS.