National Farm Safety and Health Week Is Sept. 18-24

AMES — Consistently ranked as the most dangerous industry in America, farmers and those involved with the agricultural sector are reminded of the many ways they can practice farm safety.

National Farm Safety and Health Week is Sept. 18-24, with educational opportunities planned for people of all ages, including weekday webinars hosted by farm safety experts.

