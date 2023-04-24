The Wilder Memorial Museum is privileged to have a large painting on display by Clair Bartlett, Strawberry Point, of the national monument, “The Bridge of Peace Between Utah and Arizona,” also known as “Delicate Arch of Arches,” located in Arches National Park, Moab, Utah. This magnificent painting of the stone icon is in the Munter-Knight Wing at the museum.
The Arches National Park in Utah has over 2,000 stone arches and this particular free-standing arch has become a widely recognized symbol of Utah, and one of the most famous geologic features in the world.
Clair’s painting was on display at the Museum of Natural History in New York City in 1950.