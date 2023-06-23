Northeast Iowa Area Agency on Aging (NEI3A) does not want area seniors to miss the opportunity to receive $50 worth of fresh, locally-grown produce
The Senior Farmers’ Market Nutrition Program provides qualified older adults over 60 with coupons (checks) to use at farmer’s markets, roadside stands, and community-supported agriculture programs for unprepared, locally grown fruits, vegetables, herbs, and honey. Ten checks totaling $50 are given to each eligible participant once each program year. The checks are valid through October 31.
Eligible participants must:
· Be 60 years of age or older, born in or before 1963
· Live in the NEI3A service area
· Gross household income (i.e., before taxes) must be no more than $26,973 for a single person and $36,482 for a married couple.
Persons can apply today. There is still time to take advantage of this program. To receive an application:
· Visit www.nei3a.org/our-services/farmers-market-checks.aspx to print off an application.
· Call NEI3A at 1-800-779-8707 to have an application mailed to you.
Once persons have filled out both sides of the application, mail it to:
NEI3A — Farmers Market Checks
3840 W. 9th Street
Waterloo, IA 50702