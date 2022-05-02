The Upper Iowa Conference wants Oelwein.
The Northeast Iowa Conference wants its original member back.
The Huskies, however, are still in their first year of competition within the North Iowa Cedar League.
Oelwein is just one of many schools over the past few months to get invitations from the UIC and NEIC, which the Huskies left at the end of last summer’s baseball and softball seasons.
The NEIC recently booted Waverly-Shell Rock from its membership and then sent letters of invitation to Oelwein, Osage, North Fayette Valley, Sumner-Fredericksburg and MFL Mar-Mac.
The Upper Iowa Conference, which is the current home conference of North Fayette Valley and West Central, extended its invitations earlier this year to Oelwein, S-F, Crestwood, Waukon, New Hampton, Osage, Edgewood-Colesburg, Tripoli and Riceville.
How it all will come down is not clear, Superintendent Josh Ehn told the Oelwein School Board at its April meeting, where he predicted NEIC’s invitation would be coming soon. Decisions school boards make one week could easily be disrupted by other school board making decisions the next week.
“It’s very unsettled, and that makes it challenging,” he said.
S-F’s decision is key for Oelwein.
“Their decisions would have the largest affect on Oelwein, Ehn said.
Shorter travel distances was important to Oelwein joining the NICL.
“One of the reasons we joined the NICL was for the pods, so that we could really be close to the schools we play. If Sumner-Fredericksburg leaves there would have to be a reshuffling or re-alignment of the NICL.”
Those changes could mean more frequent trips to NICL members such as Dike-New Hartford and Aplington-Parkersburg, he said.
“I told the NICL that that’s not really favorable to us,” Ehn said.
Administration has been talking the situation over with coaches.
“It’s hard to gauge how people feel because we don’t know what anything is going to look like,” he said. “That makes it really hard to make decisions.”
Ehn hoped to foster open dialogue between Northeast Iowa schools regarding the conference decisions.