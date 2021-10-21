When the Iowa Senate rejected the first redistricting maps proposed by the Legislative Services Agency, it urged more compactness. The resulting second set of maps jettisons the idea of tying Oelwein into state House and Senate seats with Bremer County and Waverly.
Instead, Fayette County's largest city will be in House and Senate districts with West Union.
The agency released its new redistricting plan for federal and state offices on Thursday morning. If this new set of maps is rejected, the agency will have 35 days to draw a third set, which could be amended with majority Republicans leading that process. The Iowa Supreme Court has given lawmakers until Dec. 1 to approve the new maps.
Two local lawmakers — Rep. Chad Ingels, R-Randalia, and Rep. Anne Osmundson, R-Volga, are no longer drawn into the same House district with each other. The new plan has Ingels in District 68, which includes Oelwein, West Union, Hawkeye, Westgate, Maynard, Fayette, Randalia, Elgin, Wadena, Arlington, Fairbank, Jesup, Dunkerton, Aurora, Lamont, Hazleton and the Fayette County part of Sumner.
The northern-most four townships in Fayette County would be part of House District 63 with all of Howard and Winneshiek Counties.
Osmundson and Rep. Michael R. Bergan, R-Dorchester both would be in the new District 64 that includes all of Allamakee and Clayton Counties and Concord Township in Dubuque County.
Regarding the Senate, Oelwein would be in the new District 34 that includes all of Buchanan and Delaware Counties, as well as all but the top four townships of Fayette County, the northeast corner of Black Hawk County and one township in Dubuque County. Incumbent Sens. Craig Johnson, R-Independence, and Dan Zumbach, R-Ryan, live within this new district.
Sen. Mike Klimesh, R-Spillville, would be in the new District 32, which includes all of Howard, Winneshiek, Allamakee and Clayton Counties and the top of Fayette County.