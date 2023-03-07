OELWEIN — Northeast Iowa Community College (NICC) will offer Paint Pouring on March 25, from 10 a.m.- 12:30 p.m. at the RAMS Oelwein Center, 1400 Technology Drive.
Put away the paint brushes and try out the easy, new paint pouring trend. This clever method incorporates unconventional supplies that “wannabe” artists of all skill levels and ages can enjoy. Paint pouring is so fun it’s kind of addicting, so one’s home could quickly become an art gallery.
For more information, or to register for “Paint Pouring” (#88042), visit www.nicc.edu/rams or call the RAMS/Oelwein Center at (844) 642-2338, ext. 5700. The deadline to sign up is March 18.