OELWEIN — Northeast Iowa Community College (NICC) will host “Every Child is an Artist” summer camp. This three-day camp will be held July 17-19, from 8:30 a.m. to noon.
The renowned painter Pablo Picasso once said, “Every child is an artist.” In this creative camp, kids will travel through different stations, creating many different types of art.
Your little artist will create enough art to fill their own gallery at home. All skill levels are welcome. From shapes to color, it will be art galore!
This is a great camp for both boys and girls entering grades 1 and 2 in the fall.
For more information, or to register for Every Child is an Artist (#92090), visit www.nicc.edu/camps or call the RAMS/Oelwein Center at (844) 642-2338, ext. 5700. The deadline to sign up is Tuesday, June 27.
The Oelwein RAMS Center is a collaboration between the City of Oelwein and NICC. The focus of this center is to make quality education accessible to the Oelwein community and surrounding area.
The center helps students achieve their educational goals and works with local businesses to retain and grow their workforce.