OELWEIN — Northeast Iowa Community College (NICC) will offer an On Their Own and Okay class 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, March 18, at the Oelwein RAMS Center, 1400 Technology Drive.
Michele Kelly, Fayette County Youth Coordinator for ISU Extension and Outreach, will instruct 4th-6th graders on developing confidence and independence necessary to be home alone for extended periods of time.
The six-hour 4-H youth development class is designed to strengthen skills in youth who may care for themselves and/or siblings during the after-school hours. Participants should bring a sack lunch.
For more information, or to register, visit www.nicc.edu/rams or call the RAMS/Oelwein Center at (844) 642-2338, ext. 5700. Deadline to sign up is Saturday, March 11.
The Oelwein RAMS Center is a collaboration between the city of Oelwein and NICC. The focus of this center is to make quality education accessible to the Oelwein community and surrounding area.
The center helps students achieve their educational goals and works with local businesses to retain and grow their workforce.