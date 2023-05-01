The Northeast Iowa Dance Academy attended the BravO! Dance Competition in Rochester, Minnesota, March 10 -12, at the Mayo Civic Center. A total of 12 teams attended this competition from Minnesota, Iowa, and Wisconsin.
Of the 41 routines performed by the NIDA team, 19 of the routines placed in the top 5 and the team brought home numerous Judges Awards and Scholarships as well. Anna Kerns, Owner/Instructor of the Northeast Iowa Dance Academy said she couldn’t be prouder of the team’s performance at the competition.
The NIDA Soloists received the following awards:
1. Anchor, performed by Elzsie Fauser, 3rd Place Teen BravO! Level
2. Broken, performed by Izsy Fauser, 5th Place Senior BravO! Level
3. Hi-Lo, performed by Ellianna Meike, 1st Place Teen BravO! Level
4. Jungle, performed by Ariana VanDenHul, Dynamic Dancing Judges Award
5. Landslide, performed by Mackenzie Christian, IAX Scholarship & Attack & Intensity Judges Award
6. Survivor, performed by Kennedi Benesh, 2nd Place Junior Encore Level & IAX Scholarship
7. TV, performed by Isabella Weig, 4th Place Teen BravO! Level
8. Your Song, performed by Karlynne Sandhagen, 7th Place Teen Encore! Level & Pure Joy Onstage Judges Award
In the Duo/Trio Competition Category, the Northeast Iowa Dance Academy received:
1. I’m A Lady- performed by Hazel Fauser & Mallory Gissel- 4th Place Duo Junior Encore! Level
2. Walk This Way- performed by Elzsie Fauser & Izsy Fauser,-5th Place Duo Senior BravO! Level & Technique Judges Award
3. Greedy- performed by Mackenzie Christian, Ellianna Meike, Isabella Weig- 3rd Place Trio Teen BravO! Level
4. Say A Little Prayer- performed by Scarlett Benesh, Zola Fauser, & Harper Slessor- 3rd Place Trio Petite Encore! Level
The Northeast Iowa Dance Academy’s Small Groups received:
1. Clock- performed by Mackenzie Christian, Elzsie Fauser, Izsy Fauser, Karlee Fuelling, Ellianna Meike, & Isabella Weig-1st Place Senior BravO! Level & the 12 & Over High Point Award
2. Pink Cadillac- performed by Scarlett Benesh, Allyson Castro, Zola Fauser, Paizley Irvine, Hattie Kelly, Hannah Mahloch, Lauren Matthias & Madi Moser- 1st Place Petite O!verture Level & the Outstanding Performance Award
3. Soy Yo- performed by Aryeana Bolender, Sara Cook, Julia Kuennen, Addison Mustard, & Karlynne Sandhagen- 3rd Place Teen Encore! Level & the Choreography Award
NIDA’s Large Group routines received:
1. Bang Bang,- performed by Lauren Beyer, Aliya Brandt, Mackenzie Christian, Elzsie Fauser, Izsy Fauser, Karlee Fuelling, Ellianna Meike, Jory Mortenson, Madison Mullihan, Grace Recker, Autumn Sullivan, Brooklyn Teague, Ariana VanDenHul, & Isabella Weig- 4th Place Senior BravO! Level
2. Good Company- performed by Lauren Beyer, Aliya Brandt, Mackenzie Christian, Elzsie Fauser, Izsy Fauser, Karlee Fuelling, Ellianna Meike, Madison Mullihan, Addison Penhollow, Grace Recker, Brooklyn Teague. Ariana VanDenHul & Isabella Weig,- 1st Place Senior BravO! Level
3. Mr. World Wide- performed by Lauren Beyer, Aliya Brandt, Mackenzie Christian, Elzsie Fauser, Izsy Fauser, Karlee Fuelling, Ellianna Meike, Madison Mullihan, Addison Penhollow, Autumn Sullivan, Brooklyn Teague, Ariana VanDenHul, & Isabella Weig,-3rd Place Senior BravO! Level
4. Proud Mary,- performed by Aryeana Bolender, Aliya Brandt, Mackenzie Christian, Elzsie Fauser, Izsy Fauser, Karlee Fuelling , Ellianna Meike, Joy Mortenson, Addison Penhollow, Grace Recker, Autumn Sullivan, Brooklyn Teague, Ariana VanDenHul, and Isabella Weig- 2nd Place Senior BravO! Level
5. Roar- performed by Kennedi Benesh, Gentry Decker, Hazel Fauser, Mallory Gissel, Rachel Grover, Maelyn Hickey, Leah Knepper, Riley Meike, Grace Peyton, Harper Slessor, Brynley Tripp, & Lydia Youngblut- 2nd Place Junior Encore! Level
6. Sunflower- performed by Kennedi Benesh, Aryeana Bolender, Sara Cook, Gentry Decker, Hazel Fauser, Mallory Gissel, Leah Knepper, Julia Kuennen, Addison Mustard, & Karlynne Sandhagen – 1st Place Junior Encore! Level & Outstanding Performance Award.
All 42 members of the Northeast Iowa Dance Academy Competition Team performed a routine called ICONs featuring a mix of music from artists the team dancers chose as “icons” of the music world. This routine was awarded 1st Place in the Production/Line Dance Category Teen Encore! Level and earned a Standing O!vation Award.
The NIDA Team has one more competition booked for this season so Anna Kerns and her dancers will be busy reviewing the judges’ critiques and applying what they learn at the STARZ Competition March 31 – April 2 in Cedar Rapids.