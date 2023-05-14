At approximately 6:15 p.m. Friday, May 5, Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a reported motor vehicle accident in the 3000 block of 136th Street, a gravel road south and west of Lamont.
According to the investigation, a 2003 Dodge Neon operated by Tyler Timmer of Manchester was traveling westbound on 136th Street when he lost control of the vehicle.
The vehicle entered the north ditch and rolled over, coming to rest on its wheels. No injuries were reported and Timmer was cited for failure to maintain control. The Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Lamont Fire Department.