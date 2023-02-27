NASHUA — Mehari Tekeste, Iowa State associate professor in agricultural and biosystems engineering, and Donald Lewis, Iowa State University professor emeritus and extension entomologist, will speak at the annual meeting of the Northeast Iowa Agricultural Experimental Association March 15, at the Borlaug Learning Center on Iowa State University’s Northeast Research and Demonstration Farm near Nashua.
The program starts at 9:30 a.m. with a call to order for the board meeting.
From 10 a.m. to noon will be key presentations from Tekeste and Lewis. Tekeste will focus on measurement and modeling of soil compaction from heavy equipment, and its impact on crop growth and crop yield.
In the next hour, Lewis will discuss the current trend of monarch butterfly populations and the habitats that help ensure their survivability.
In addition, Lewis will touch on insecticide usage and selection. After lunch, Ken Pecinovsky, farm superintendent, will review 2022 research trial results conducted at the NE Research Farm, and discuss future research plans.
Provided free at the meeting is the 2022 Research Farm Report. Our local Riverton Lucky Clovers 4-H Club will serve lunch as a fund raiser.
Following Pecinovsky’s presentation, the NEIAEA board of directors will meet. The day’s sessions qualify for three free CCA credits (1 CM, 1 PM, 1 SW).
Directions: From Nashua at the junction of Highway 218 (Exit 220) and County Road B60, go west on B60 1.1 miles to Windfall Ave., then south 1 mile to 290th St., then east 0.2 miles to the farm.
The meeting is free and open to the public. For more information, call Terry Basol at 641-426-6801.