Oelwein Area Retired School Personnel Association (OARSPA) met Tuesday morning at the Oelwein Public Library.
Guest speakers were Susan Macken, Oelwein Public Library director and Carolyn Spence, Oelwein Area Chamber and Development office manager.
Macken highlighted several areas of interest including the Dolly Parton Imagination Library that is sponsored by the Oelwein Public Library Foundation and Friends of the Library. Age-appropriate books are mailed to the child’s home with 133 children enrolled.
Other new highlights include a fingerprint checkout that 1,189 people use; a new Study Pod that is self-contained with its own lights, power, and ventilation while suppressing sound; a fine free library; and online registration for online resources.
An outdoor musical instrument garden will be installed by StewartScapes along the walking path this spring. Six harmoniously tuned instruments will be featured. The project is fully funded by grants received from the NE Iowa Charitable Foundation, Fayette County Community Foundation, and the Friends of the Library,
She also shared the library is a passport acceptance facility. Pictures may be taken as well as starting the application process for new or issued passports more than 15 years old.
The library continues to provide an electric vehicle charging station that is funded through the Volkswagen Settlement Grant.
The 1973 Centennial book is being updated and will be republished with an addendum for the Sesquicentennial.
The summer reading program will begin in June for children.
She concluded her talk discussing the Oakdale Cemetery Walk to be held Wednesday, July 12, from 5 to 7 p.m. This historical event is kicking off the Oelwein Sesquicentennial.
Spence discussed Sesquicentennial plans beginning with Party in the Park, July 13. A complete list of events may be found on the OCAD website. The parade will be held Saturday, July 15, beginning at 10 am. Most of the daily events will be held in or around the Plaza Park area. Spence displayed Oelwein Souvenirs that will be sold for the Sesquicentennial beginning in May.
The group voted to donate $250 to the Oelwein Dollars for Scholars Fund.
Books in memory of deceased members, Bob Downs and Geri Frisch, will be donated to the Oelwein Public Library.
The regional IRSPA meeting will be held May 18 in West Union.
The next meeting will be held Tuesday, May 2, at the Sugar Shack Bakery in the former Two Brothers location at 10 a.m. (providing renovations are completed).
All area retired school personnel are invited to attend meetings. The group meets in September, October, November, December, April, and May.