OARSPA December meeting

Pictured from left, are Jo Sanborn, Pat McConnelee, Betty Blunt, Marlene Doyle, Connie Adams, Linda Potter, Vivian Rourke.

 Charlene Stocker photo

Connie Adams, Oelwein Online Principal, spoke to Oelwein Area Retired School Personnel at their December meeting.

The Online school offers amazing opportunities for students who learn best in a more personal and individualized environment. Six teachers supervise student work, provide Zoom instruction, and can provide direct writing instruction. These teachers work on the core curriculum with 145 K-12 students, 35% of whom open enroll from other school districts.

