Connie Adams, Oelwein Online Principal, spoke to Oelwein Area Retired School Personnel at their December meeting.
The Online school offers amazing opportunities for students who learn best in a more personal and individualized environment. Six teachers supervise student work, provide Zoom instruction, and can provide direct writing instruction. These teachers work on the core curriculum with 145 K-12 students, 35% of whom open enroll from other school districts.
Social skills provided by Barb Schmitz, are part of the curriculum while other staff provide classes in art and physical education. Students with special needs can also be served through this program.
Students who graduate from Oelwein Online complete all state requirements for graduation and receive a full diploma.
Adams also spoke about two other programs to help students become successful: the Odyssey program and Credit Recovery. This 21st Century addition to the Oelwein Community Schools is a unique and successful combination of technology and face-to-face learning.