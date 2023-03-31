Oelwein Community High School & Oelwein Sacred Heart class of 1968 will hold their 55th class reunion June 23-25.
A meet-and-greet kicks off the weekend from 4-8:30 p.m. Friday, June 23 at Oelwein City Park.
Saturday, June 24 events include 10 a.m. golf at Hickory Grove, noon lunch on your own, 3 p.m. tour of schools, 6 p.m. dinner at the Oelwein American Legion Hall, 108 First St. S.W. A program and silent auction follows at 7:15 p.m.
Sunday, June 25 will be the farewell at 10:30 a.m. by Susan McMasters Hoven at Cornerstone Motel lobby.
The Saturday evening meal is $20 per person. Reservations and check should be sent to Bruce Sperry, 3051 Southern Trace, The Villages, FL 32162. He can also be contacted by phone, 319-240-4612 or email: bswaterloo@gmail.com