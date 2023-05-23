OELWEIN —
Oelwein American Legion Post 9 and Auxiliary, and V.F.W. Post 1725 will conduct brief Memorial Day services on Monday, May 29 at the following locations:
8 a.m. lakeside at Lake Oelwein
8:30 a.m. Floral Hills Memorial Gardens
9 a.m. Oelwein Veterans Park
The Legion Auxiliary will serve breakfast at the legion hall from 7:30-9 a.m. for a free will donation, pancakes, eggs, bacon and beverage.
At 10 a.m. the Community Memorial Service will take place at Woodlawn Cemetery. The Oelwein High School Band under the direction of Cory McBride, will perform patriotic and military selections, with Pastor Dave Byrd giving the invocation. Veterans Ron Luckeroth and Chuck Geilenfeld will conduct the flag raising with the band performing the national anthem and medley of military service branches. Guest speaker will be Lt. Col. Jason Hornberg, a 1998 OHS graduate, now of Council Bluffs. In Memoriam with bell toll will be conducted by 2022 Boys State delegates Ryan Rael, DeRon Henderson and Dylan Lawless. Auxiliary President Peggy Sherrets and Vice President Mary Lou Kimball will lay the wreath. Parker Sperfslage will present “Duty, Honor, Country” with Honor Guard giving salute to honor the dead. Officer of the Day and Sgt. At Arms Buzzy Bush will direct the gun volley, followed by the playing of “Taps,” and benediction by Pastor Byrd.
AURORA —
Memorial Day services will be held at the Union Church and Cemetery, 6781 30th Street, rural Aurora, Monday May 29. Gay and Fran Bowden, certified lay ministers for the Methodist Church, West Union, will have services in the church at 9:30 a.m. PLEASE NOTICE THE TIME CHANGE. Rosalind Young, Oelwein, will be the pianist.
The Aurora American Legion Post 435 and Auxiliary will honor veterans who have served our country at 10:30 a.m. Gay Bowden will give the address. Karen Kremer and the Community Singers will have patriotic music.
The Aurora Legion and Auxiliary will also conduct services at the Madison Cemetery, rural Lamont at 10 a.m.
Following the services, lunch will be served at the Legion Hall in Aurora. Everyone is invited to attend.
FAIRBANK —
Fairbank American Legion Fortsch-Duffy Post 552 will conduct Memorial Day services at 10 a.m. Monday in Veterans Park.
HAWKEYE —
11 a.m. — American Legion Post 312 will advance the colors to open the ceremony at the downtown Veterans Memorial at Hawkeye City Park. The ceremony will include the reading of local veterans, who have died in the past year.
HAZLETON —
Legion Post 642 will conduct Memorial Day services Monday, May 29, beginning at Hazleton Veterans Park 9 a.m. and following this schedule:
9:15 a.m. Kint Cemetery
9:30 a.m. Stanley Cemetery
Break
10 a.m. St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery
10:30 a.m. Fontana Cemetery
10:45 a.m. Bridge at Otter Creek to honor sailors buried at sea
11 a.m. Light lunch at Hazleton legion hall and presentation of quilts for veterans of Post 642
MAYNARD —
The Avenue of Flags will be placed at the Long Grove Cemetery Thursday, May 25, at 6 p.m. Volunteers are asked to help with this activity.
Memorial Day events will begin with veterans meeting at the Community Hall at 8 a.m. to prepare for the days activities.
Service at the north bridge will be at 8:30, Center Grove Cemetery at 8:45, followed by services at Hope Cemetery at 9.
Services will be at 10 a.m. at the Long Grove Cemetery in Maynard. The speaker for the Maynard service will be Retired Lt. Col. John Roadcap from Montezuma. In case of inclement weather the Maynard services will be held in the Community Hall.
The Avenue of Flags will be removed at 4 p.m. and volunteers are also asked to help.
WESTGATE —
Memorial Weekend events begin with placement of flags on cemeteries at 5 p.m. Thursday, May 25, and volunteers are appreciated.
Westgate Post 92 Memorial Day program begins at 9 a.m. at the Legion Post, with the West Central band performing the Star Spangled Banner. Readings will be given by Legionnaire Bob Belden and Auxiliary member Mary Belden, followed by selections from the West Central band.
Legionnaires will present the “Missing Man’s Table.” Dennis Tellin will be presented with a 50-year membership certificate.
Bob Belden will give the benediction and the band will conclude the program with “Taps.”