Planning for the future is an important step in life and starting to understand the planning process should begin at a young age. Oelwein fifth graders are studying Financial Literacy and have been planning for their futures in this unit.
Some of the work the classes are doing is selecting a job and then researching it to determine if it will provide for them financially. The fifth grade students are also picking out a place they want to live and making a budget to see if they can live within their means according to their tastes and necessities.
Guest speaker, Sarah Scheel owner of Lumber Ridge/True Value came to talk with Mrs. Stasi’s class about her business and the pros/cons of owning your own small business.
She told about the best parts of the business, things to do to prepare for having a business, the difference between working for someone and being your own boss. The students had lots of questions. Approximately half the students studying Financial Literacy want to own some type of small business in the future.