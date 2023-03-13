The Oelwein Fine Arts Guild would like to thank the following donors for supporting the organization. It is with their donations that the Guild is able to give supplemental support to the fine art programs at the Oelwein Community School.

Over the past couple of years, some of the items the Guild has helped purchase included, supplies for musicals, band instruments, voice lessons, graduation cords for four year participants, marching band banner, vocal sheet music, concert band attire, and vocal instruments.

Bravo $500 & above

Berryman Family Dentistry Inc.

Rod & Mary Ellen Brandt

Community Bank of Oelwein

Encore $350-499

Master of the Arts

$250-349

Cetera Investment Services/Gerald Buhr

Fidelity Bank and Trust

John Hofmeyer III/Attorney at Law

Rex & Connie Kerns

L & L Murphy Consulting Assoc./ Larry & Linda Murphy

Oelwein Daily Register

Oelwein Pizza Ranch

Vogel Insurance Agency

State of the Arts $100-249

Joann Aubrey

B and L Body Repair Inc.

Don & Deb Bahe

Joe & Lisa Bahe

Brown Chiropractic PC

Jody & Rick Buhr

Cornerstone Realtors Inc./Travis & Erica Bushaw

Mike & Rebecca Fauser

Farm Bureau Ins./Dave & Terri Derflinger

Robert Gearhart

Geilenfeld-Buehner Funeral Home

Paul & Dorothy Gray

Hintz-Ziegler-Miller Insurance

Jo Jo’s Dairy Queen

Jamison-Schmitz Funeral Homes

Suzanne Johnson

Pete & Jeannie Kalb

Larry & Twyla Larsen

Jeremy & Jean Logan

MacDowell Club

Midwest Collision Center, Inc.

Northeast Iowa Dance Academy/Anna Kerns

Oelwein Dental Associates

Performance Rehab/Todd & Heather Bradley

Beth & Jay Perkins

Jenna Schares DDS PC

Norma Stewart

Patron of the Arts

$50-99

Ace Hardware

Bill & Kathryn Adams

Advanced Automotive, Inc.

Bostian Captioning Service Inc./Jerry & Dana Bostian

Renee & Lonnie Cantrell

Century 21/Jennifer Drewelow

Edward Jones/Curt Solsma & Katy Solsma Bell

Farm Bureau Ins./Lanette Butters

Flowers On Main

Gearhart/Oelwein Chiropractic Clinic

Grace United Methodist Church/W.O.W.

Carol & Michael Hamilton

Irvine Water – Randy & Dana Irvine

Ken’s Electric Inc.

Jerry & Tara Ketoff

Gordon & Mary Jo Kunkle

Dennis Martin CPA PC

Sam’s Clothing/Larry Schwartz

Joe & Ann Steggall

Matt & Debbie Vogel

Karen Wilbur

Friends of the Arts

$25-49

Appliance Plus/U.S. Cellular of Oelwein, Inc.

Bill & Jeanne Baerg

Bowers North Discount Store/Todd & JoDee Granberg

Mike & Jessica Burkhart

Karen Cannon

Tim & Catherine Gilson

Hari Lines Inc.

Hall Family

Barb & Jon James

The Kokomo

Thomas Electric Motor Services, Inc.

Jeff & Judy Mohlis

Ann O’Loughlin

Jim & Veronica Prouty

Robert & Rosemary Newton

Linda Ridihalgh

Charlie & Lynnette Rochford

Tindell Shoes

Mary & Stephen Reeder

Marti & Glenda Rosenstiel

VanDenover Jewelry, Inc.

Sponsor of the Arts

$10-24

Kathy Ware

