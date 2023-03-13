The Oelwein Fine Arts Guild would like to thank the following donors for supporting the organization. It is with their donations that the Guild is able to give supplemental support to the fine art programs at the Oelwein Community School.
Over the past couple of years, some of the items the Guild has helped purchase included, supplies for musicals, band instruments, voice lessons, graduation cords for four year participants, marching band banner, vocal sheet music, concert band attire, and vocal instruments.
Bravo $500 & above
Berryman Family Dentistry Inc.
Rod & Mary Ellen Brandt
Community Bank of Oelwein
Encore $350-499
Master of the Arts
$250-349
Cetera Investment Services/Gerald Buhr
Fidelity Bank and Trust
John Hofmeyer III/Attorney at Law
Rex & Connie Kerns
L & L Murphy Consulting Assoc./ Larry & Linda Murphy
Oelwein Daily Register
Oelwein Pizza Ranch
Vogel Insurance Agency
State of the Arts $100-249
Joann Aubrey
B and L Body Repair Inc.
Don & Deb Bahe
Joe & Lisa Bahe
Brown Chiropractic PC
Jody & Rick Buhr
Cornerstone Realtors Inc./Travis & Erica Bushaw
Mike & Rebecca Fauser
Farm Bureau Ins./Dave & Terri Derflinger
Robert Gearhart
Geilenfeld-Buehner Funeral Home
Paul & Dorothy Gray
Hintz-Ziegler-Miller Insurance
Jo Jo’s Dairy Queen
Jamison-Schmitz Funeral Homes
Suzanne Johnson
Pete & Jeannie Kalb
Larry & Twyla Larsen
Jeremy & Jean Logan
MacDowell Club
Midwest Collision Center, Inc.
Northeast Iowa Dance Academy/Anna Kerns
Oelwein Dental Associates
Performance Rehab/Todd & Heather Bradley
Beth & Jay Perkins
Jenna Schares DDS PC
Norma Stewart
Patron of the Arts
$50-99
Ace Hardware
Bill & Kathryn Adams
Advanced Automotive, Inc.
Bostian Captioning Service Inc./Jerry & Dana Bostian
Renee & Lonnie Cantrell
Century 21/Jennifer Drewelow
Edward Jones/Curt Solsma & Katy Solsma Bell
Farm Bureau Ins./Lanette Butters
Flowers On Main
Gearhart/Oelwein Chiropractic Clinic
Grace United Methodist Church/W.O.W.
Carol & Michael Hamilton
Irvine Water – Randy & Dana Irvine
Ken’s Electric Inc.
Jerry & Tara Ketoff
Gordon & Mary Jo Kunkle
Dennis Martin CPA PC
Sam’s Clothing/Larry Schwartz
Joe & Ann Steggall
Matt & Debbie Vogel
Karen Wilbur
Friends of the Arts
$25-49
Appliance Plus/U.S. Cellular of Oelwein, Inc.
Bill & Jeanne Baerg
Bowers North Discount Store/Todd & JoDee Granberg
Mike & Jessica Burkhart
Karen Cannon
Tim & Catherine Gilson
Hari Lines Inc.
Hall Family
Barb & Jon James
The Kokomo
Thomas Electric Motor Services, Inc.
Jeff & Judy Mohlis
Ann O’Loughlin
Jim & Veronica Prouty
Robert & Rosemary Newton
Linda Ridihalgh
Charlie & Lynnette Rochford
Tindell Shoes
Mary & Stephen Reeder
Marti & Glenda Rosenstiel
VanDenover Jewelry, Inc.
Sponsor of the Arts
$10-24
Kathy Ware