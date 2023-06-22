Oelwein American Legion Auxiliary Unit 9 elected officers for the following year at the meeting on June 5.
President Peggy Sherrets called the meeting to order and led in reciting the Pledge of Allegiance and Preamble with the legionnaires. Following announcements, groups convened separately for their business meetings.
Fourteen auxiliary members were present: Peggy Sherrets, president, Mary Lou Kimball, vice president, Leanna Stamp, secretary, Julie Willingham, treasurer, Janice Turner, historian, Barb Voshell, parliamentarian, Lois Pitz, corresponding secretary, Cindy Hemel, membership chair, and members Carol Cole, Mary Frisch, Sharon Link, Marilyn Rubner, Susan Rundle and Kathy Wetherbee.
Minutes and treasurer’s report were distributed and approved. Lois reported receiving thank you notes from the American Legion, Olivia Armstead and Elizabeth Recker.
Election of officers was held with the following results: Mary Lou Kimball, president, Peggy Sherrets, vice president, and the remaining officers as previously listed will be retained for another term, including Dee Brandt, sergeant-at-arms, Linda Potter, chaplain, and executive board, Lois Purdy, Deb Hamilton and Kathy Wetherbee.
Installation of the new officers will be held at the July meeting. Also at the July meeting a Charter Draping ceremony will be held to remember members who have passed in the last year.
The meeting closed with prayer given by Sharon Link.