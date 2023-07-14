Oelwein American Legion Auxiliary Unit #9 met Monday, July 10. During a joint opening ceremony with legionnaires, the Pledge of Allegiance and Preamble were recited. Memberships then separated for respective meetings.
Vice President Mary Lou Kimball called the meeting to order with 14 members present including: Peggy Sherrets president, Leanna Stamp secretary, Julie Willingham treasurer, Dee Brandt sergeant-at-arms, Linda Potter chaplain, Janice Turner historian, Barb Voshell parliamentarian, Lois Pitz corresponding secretary, Cindy Hemel membership, Lois Purdy executive board, Carol Cole, Susan Rundle, and Kathy Wetherbee.
Minutes of the June meeting and the treasurer’s report were presented and accepted.
Thank you notes were received from the family of Joanne Walters, Laurel (poppy maker), Sharon Link and the Link family.
Membership Chair Cindy Hemel will send an information update form with the Bakeless Bake sale form.
She will also update the prices on the funeral dinner policy.
Fourth District Auxiliary President Dee Onken conducted the installation of new officers — Mary Lou Kimball president, Peggy Sherrets vice president , Leanna Stamp secretary, Julie Willingham treasurer, Dee Brandt sergeant-at-arms, Linda Potter chaplain, Janice Turner historian, Lois Pitz corresponding secretary, Cindy Hemel membership, and Executive Board members Lois Purdy, Deb Hamilton and Kathy Wetherbee.
The meeting closed with Chaplain Linda giving a prayer.
Next meeting will be 6 p.m. Monday, Aug. 7 at the post home.