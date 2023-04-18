Today

Partly cloudy. High 58F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph.

Tonight

Partly cloudy this evening then becoming windy with rain developing after midnight. Low 42F. Winds ESE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.

Tomorrow

Variable clouds with thunderstorms, especially in the afternoon. High near 60F. Winds ESE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60%.