Oelwein American Legion Auxiliary Unit #9 met Monday, April 3.
Chaplain Linda Potter gave the opening prayer.
All Auxiliary members joined in reciting the Pledge of Allegiance and Preamble with the Legionnaires.
Thirteen members answered roll call: Peggy Sherrets president, Mary Lou Kimball vice president, Leanna Stamp secretary, Julie Willingham treasurer, Linda Potter chaplain, Janice Turner historian, Barb Voshell parliamentarian, Lois Pitz corresponding secretary, Cindy Hemel membership, Lois Purdy and Deb Hamilton executive board, Kathy Wetherbee and Carol Cole.
Minutes of the March meeting and the treasurer’s report were distributed and approved.
Peggy informed the group that unfortunately all nine girls that had been interested in going to Girls State had backed out due to other activities.
It was announced Sara March will be Miss Poppy 2023.
District Conference will be Saturday, April 15, in Osage. Peggy will donate a Longaberger basket. Anyone wanting to donate red, white, or blue items are welcome to do so.
Cindy Hemel ordered 12 aprons, 12 towels and 16 dishcloths for the kitchen. She and Mary Lou Kimball placed labels and cleaned the kitchen.
The chaplain gave the closing prayer.
The next auxiliary meeting will be 6 p.m. Monday, May 1st.