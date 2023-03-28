The Friends of the Oelwein Public Library will host their spring Book ‘n Bake Sale Thursday, April 20, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., Friday, April 21, 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., and Saturday, April 22, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The bake sale goods will only be available during Thursday and Friday hours.
This is a great opportunity to look for some new spring and summer reading material and perhaps take home a treat or two for yourself or a neighbor. All funds raised are used to enhance opportunities and programs at the Oelwein library.