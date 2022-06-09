CEDAR RAPIDS — Justin Michael Buehler, 39, of Oelwein, was convicted following a trial in Cedar Rapids Thursday on two counts of distribution of methamphetamine.
According to evidence presented in the case, Buehler sold methamphetamine to an employee at his workplace. Law enforcement agents had coordinated with the employee to set up two controlled purchases, which were surveilled and recorded. Buehler had previously been convicted on methamphetamine charges in 2007.
Maximum sentencing for his conviction could be up to life in prison without parole, a fine of $8M, and lifetime supervised release.