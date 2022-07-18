Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Monday, July 18

At 6:04 a.m. Oelwein Police cited and released Dean Adelbert Stone II, 45, of Oelwein, on a promise to appear to a charge of driving while license suspended — simple misdemeanor. This arrest was made following a traffic stop in the 100 block of First Street SW.

