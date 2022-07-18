At 6:04 a.m. Oelwein Police cited and released Dean Adelbert Stone II, 45, of Oelwein, on a promise to appear to a charge of driving while license suspended — simple misdemeanor. This arrest was made following a traffic stop in the 100 block of First Street SW.
At 1:55 a.m. Oelwein Police arrested Casey James Dunne, 31, of Hazleton, on a charge of operating under the influence (1st offense) — serious misdemeanor. This arrest was made following a traffic stop in the 100 block of South Frederick Avenue.
At 3:28 p.m. officers arrested George Dewayne McMullen Jr., 32, of Oelwein, for disorderly conduct (noise) — simple misdemeanor, and interference with official acts — simple misdemeanor. This arrest was made after a disturbance was reported in the 100 block of Second Street NW.
At 8:51 p.m. officers cited and released Dizney Marie Willenborg, 22, of Oelweinfor driving while license suspended — simple misdemeanor. This arrest was made following a traffic stop in the 800 block of First Street SW.
At 1:53 a.m. officers cited and released Charles William Evans, 48, of Lime Springs, for driving while license suspended. This arrest was made following a traffic stop at 10th Avenue and 2nd Street NW in Oelwein.