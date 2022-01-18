Saturday, Jan. 15
At 9:44 p.m. Oelwein Police arrested Jesse Lee Melka, 40, of Oelwein, on a charge of domestic abuse assault — simple misdemeanor. This arrest was made following a report of a disturbance in the 200 block of First Street SE.
Saturday, Jan. 15
