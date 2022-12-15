Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Wednesday, Dec. 14

At 6:30 p.m. Oelwein Police arrested Joshua Michael Dehart, 35, of Oelwein, in the 400 block of 13th Avenue NW on a Fayette County warrant for violation of probation.

