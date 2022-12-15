Wednesday, Dec. 14
At 6:30 p.m. Oelwein Police arrested Joshua Michael Dehart, 35, of Oelwein, in the 400 block of 13th Avenue NW on a Fayette County warrant for violation of probation.
Updated: December 15, 2022 @ 7:11 pm
Wednesday, Dec. 14
At 6:30 p.m. Oelwein Police arrested Joshua Michael Dehart, 35, of Oelwein, in the 400 block of 13th Avenue NW on a Fayette County warrant for violation of probation.
At 9:23 p.m. police arrested Joshua Evan Moore, 43, of Oelwein, in the 300 block of Seventh Avenue SW on two O’Brien County warrants for violation of probation.
Sunday, Dec. 11
At 7:07 p.m. police arrested Randall Wade Cantrell, 55, of Oelwein, in the 2600 block of South Frederick Avenue on a Fayette County mittimus warrant for failure to serve time.
Saturday, Dec. 10
At 8:31 p.m. police arrested Kyle Joseph Conner, 27, of Oelwein, in the 10 block of Fourth Street NW on a Fayette County mittimus warrant for failure to serve time.
