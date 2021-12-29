Saturday, Dec. 25
At 1:49 a.m. Oelwein Police Officers arrested William Steve Lee III, 50, of Waterloo, on a charge of operating while intoxicated — first offense. This arrest was made following a traffic stop in the 800 block of North Frederick Avenue.
At 2:32 a.m. Oelwein Police arrested Kyle Richard Alan Geary, 35, of Oelwein, on charges of assault causing serious injury — felony, disorderly conduct (fighting) — simple misdemeanor, and public intoxication — simple misdemeanor. This arrest was made following a report of a disturbance in the 10 block of First Street SW.