Tuesday, June 28
At 5:49 p.m.,Oelwein Police arrested Seth Lee Rohrick, 25, of Oelwein, at 5th Avenue and 1st Street Southeast on a Fayette County warrant for violation of probation.
At 6:59 p.m., police arrested Joseph Glenn Kane, 23, of Maynard,in the 700 block of South Frederick Avenue on a Fayette County warrant for an original charge of violation of a no contact order.
At 7:18 p.m., police arrested Justin Michael Brewer, 35, of Oelwein, in the 200 block of West Charles on a Fayette County warrant for violation of probation.
Saturday, June 25
At 3:10 p.m., police arrested Joshua Freedom Smith, 43, of Oelwein, in the 600 block of 1st Street Northeast on a Bremer County warrant for an original charge of first-offense operating while intoxicated.
Thursday, June 23
Oelwein Police investigated a motor vehicle accident at the intersection of 10th Street Southeast and Rock Island Road at 7:12 a.m. on June 23. A Chevrolet C1500 driven by Michael Baker collided with a Chevrolet Silverado driven by Joseph Levendusky. Initial estimates of damage were $8,000 to the vehicle driven by Baker and $10,000 to the vehicle driven by Levendusky. Levendusky was cited for failure to obey stop sign and yield right of way. The Oelwein Police Department was assisted by the Oelwein Fire Department and Mercy One Oelwein Ambulance.
At 10:47 p.m., police arrested Madison Elizabeth-Mary Viers, 19, of Cedar Falls, in the 10 block of 3rd Avenue Southeast on a Black Hawk County warrant for probation violation on an original charge of weapon trafficking.
Wednesday, June 22
At 1:57 a.m., police arrested Melissa Anne Poage, 33, of West Union, in the 10 block of West Charles on a Chickasaw County warrant for simple misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.
Tuesday, June 21
Police investigated a motor vehicle accident at the intersection of Hwy 150 and Hwy 281 at about 10 a.m., Tuesday, June 21. A Buick Encore driven by Ronald Longmuir collided with a Toyota Tacoma driven by Eugenio Sibrian. Initial estimates of damage were $10,000 to the vehicle driven by Longmuir and $5,000 to the vehicle driven by Sibrian. Sibrian was cited for failure to obey Stop sign and yield right of way. The Oelwein Police Department was assisted by the Oelwein Fire Department and Mercy One Oelwein Ambulance.