Thursday, Aug. 11

At 12:09 a.m. Oelwein Police arrested Leon Alden Jarchow, 27, of Oelwein, on a charge of permitting persons under 18 to consume/possess alcohol on property — 1st offense. This arrest was made in the 300 block of Second Avenue NW following a noise complaint.

