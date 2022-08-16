At 12:09 a.m. Oelwein Police arrested Leon Alden Jarchow, 27, of Oelwein, on a charge of permitting persons under 18 to consume/possess alcohol on property — 1st offense. This arrest was made in the 300 block of Second Avenue NW following a noise complaint.
Oelwein Police investigated a motor vehicle accident at Third Street and Sixth Avenue SE at 3:29 p.m. Thursday. A Chevrolet Trax driven by Angela McCann collided with a Chrysler Town and County driven by Julie Hansen. Initial estimates of damage were $1,500 to each vehicle.
At 4:12 p.m. officers arrested Diana Maria Gambrill, 51, of Oelwein, on a charge of domestic abuse assault — serious misdemeanor. This arrest was made in the 100 block of Sixth Avenue SE following a report of a disturbance.
Oelwein Police investigated a motor vehicle accident at Seventh Street SE and Rock Island Road at 5:26 p.m. Friday. A Hyundai Elantra driven by Chelsey Moore collided with a Toyota Prius driven by Francis Cunningham. Initial estimates of damage were $10,000 to each vehicle. Moore was cited for no insurance and improper turn.
At 10:28 p.m. officers arrested Daniel Ellis Godbold Jr., 22, of Oelwein, for assault causing bodily injury — serious misdemeanor, and possession of controlled substance, 1st offense — serious misdemeanor. This arrest was made following a report of a disturbance in the 600 block of First Street NE.
At 7:33 p.m. officers arrested Jonathan Ray DeGraw, 49, of Oelwein, arrested on a charge of indecent exposure — aggravated misdemeanor. This arrest was made in the 800 block of West Charles following a citizen’s complaint.
At 9:59 p.m. officers arrested Nicholas Jean Eickhoff, 24, of Oelwein, on a charge of disorderly conduct (fighting) — simple misdemeanor. This arrest was made in the 900 block of Third Avenue SW after a report of a fight at Oelwein City Park.
At 10:09 p.m. officers arrested Isiah Dean Heidt, 24, of Oelwein, on a charge of disorderly conduct (fighting) — simple misdemeanor. This arrest was made in the 2300 block of South Frederick Avenue after a report of a fight at Oelwein City Park.