Monday, Aug. 8
At 2:35 p.m. Oelwein Police cited Dean Adelbert Stone II, 45, of Oelwein, on a charge of driving while license suspended following a traffic stop in the 100 block of First Avenue SW.
Police officers investigated a motor vehicle accident in the 100 block of Third Avenue NW. A tan Chevrolet Impala driven by Nancy Bradshaw collided with a parked vehicle owned by Kim Haar. Bradshaw was cited for careless driving and leaving the scene of an accident.
