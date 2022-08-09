Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Monday, Aug. 8

At 2:35 p.m. Oelwein Police cited Dean Adelbert Stone II, 45, of Oelwein, on a charge of driving while license suspended following a traffic stop in the 100 block of First Avenue SW.

