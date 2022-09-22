Wednesday, Sept. 21 At 11:28 p.m. Oelwein Police arrested Joseph Jay Nolan II, of Oelwein, in the 300 block of Seventh Avenue SE on a Fayette County warrant for an original charge of driving while license suspended. Monday, Sept. 19 At 3:26 p.m. police arrested Richard Eric Woods, 51, of Oelwein, on a charge of driving while license suspended and cited for motorcycle license violation, operation without registration, failure to transfer title on motor vehicle, and failure to provide proof of financial liability. This arrest was made following a traffic stop at Second Street and Eighth Avenue SW.
