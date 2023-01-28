At 5:44 a.m. Oelwein Police arrested Philip Daniel Trevino, 31, of Oelwein, on a charge of domestic abuse assault — aggravated misdemeanor. This arrest was made following a report of a disturbance in the 900 block of First Avenue NE.
At 8:10 p.m. police arrested Beverly Jean Scott, 68, of Oelwein, on a charge of assault — simple misdemeanor. This arrest was made following a report of a disturbance in the 500 block of Fifth Avenue NE.
At 3:21 p.m. police arrested Dakota Ray Curtis, 36, of Oelwein, in the 500 block of North Frederick Avenue on a Fayette County warrant for violation of probation.
At 10:08 p.m. police arrested Pamela Jean Haun, 65, of Oelwein, on charges of possession of controlled substance (marijuana — 1st offense) — serious misdemeanor, unlawful possession of prescription drugs — serious misdemeanor, and possession of drug paraphernalia — simple misdemeanor. This arrest was made following a report of a disturbance in the 10 block of First Avenue SE.