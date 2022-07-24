Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Thursday, July 21

At 2:24 p.m. Oelwein Police arrested Bennie Lamont Dillard, 56, of Oelwein, in the 1500 block of South Frederick Avenue on a Fayette County warrant for an original charge of domestic abuse assault (1st offense).

