Thursday, July 21
At 2:24 p.m. Oelwein Police arrested Bennie Lamont Dillard, 56, of Oelwein, in the 1500 block of South Frederick Avenue on a Fayette County warrant for an original charge of domestic abuse assault (1st offense).
At 9:03 p.m. officers arrested Michael Joseph Scott Pepin, 45, of Oelwein, in the 10 block of 12th Avenue Southeast on a Fayette County warrant for an original charge of violation of no contact / protective order.
Wednesday, July 20
At 10:20 p.m. officers arrested Sarah Jayne Moore, 32, of Oelwein, in the 500 block of First Avenue Northeast on a Bremer County warrant for violation of probation.
Tuesday, July 19
At 4:57 p.m. officers arrested Michael Anthony Loudermilk, 52, of Hazleton, on a charge of driving while license barred — aggravated misdemeanor. This arrest was made following a traffic stop in the 2300 block of Outer Road.
