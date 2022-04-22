Thursday, April 21
At 10:23 p.m. Oelwein Police conducted a search at 400 13th Ave NW apartment 35. Shyla Delaney Etgeton, 25, was charged with possession of controlled substance, 1st offense — serious misdemeanor, and possession of drug paraphernalia — simple misdemeanor. This search warrant was done in conjunction with, and the assistance of, the Independence Police Department.
At 10:31 p.m. Oelwein Police arrested Darrick Shawn Eubanks II, 27, of Oelwein, in the 400 block of 13th Avenue NW on Fayette County warrants for original charges of domestic abuse assault — felony, willful injury — felony, and domestic abuse assault — serious misdemeanor.