Tuesday, March 1
Oelwein Police investigated a motor vehicle accident in the 2200 block of South Frederick Avenue at 3:37 p.m. A Chrysler van driven by William Austin collided with a parked Honda Civic. Initial estimates of damage were $2,000 to the Austin vehicle and $2500 to the parked vehicle. No citations were issued.
At 4:17 p.m. Oelwein Police cited and released Shanon Arthur Clark, 45, of Oelwein, for driving while license revoked — serious misdemeanor. This citation was made in the 500 block of Rock Island Road.
Monday, Feb. 28
At 12:47 p.m. Oelwein Police arrested Clayton Allen Bushaw, 27, of Oelwein, in the 200 block of First Avenue SE on Fayette County warrants for original charges of failure to complete Iowa domestic abuse program, harassment 2nd degree, burglary 3rd degree, and theft 3rd degree.
Friday, Feb. 25
Oelwein Police investigated a motor vehicle accident at First Avenue and Second Street SE at 9:55 a.m. A Chevrolet Cobalt driven by Marci Neal collided with a Chevrolet Cruze driven by Heather Petersen. There were no initial estimates of damage, and no citations were issued.
Tuesday, Feb. 22
Oelwein Police investigated a motor vehicle accident at First Street and Ninth Avenue SE at 1:03 p.m. A Dodge Grand Caravan driven by Gerald Wall collided with a Chevrolet Equinox driven by Michael Lien. No initial estimates of damage were given, and no citations were issued. The Oelwein Police were assisted by Mercy Oelwein Ambulance and the Oelwein Fire Department.