Sunday, Oct. 3
At 12:15 a.m. Oelwein Police Officers arrested Kyle Robert Hundorf, 27, of Oelwein, on a Clayton County Sheriff’s warrant with original charges of failure to appear for a compliance hearing, as a result of a previous arrest for amphetamine possession. Contact was made with Hundorf in the 200 block of Fifth Avenue SW where officers responded to a report of loud music.
Saturday, Oct. 2
At 11:30 p.m. Oelwein Officers encountered a suspicious male on the railroad tracks in the 200 block of South Frederick Avenue. Officers arrested Joshua Keith Woodward, 30, of Oelwein, for public intoxication, first offense.