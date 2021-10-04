Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Sunday, Oct. 3

At 12:15 a.m. Oelwein Police Officers arrested Kyle Robert Hundorf, 27, of Oelwein, on a Clayton County Sheriff’s warrant with original charges of failure to appear for a compliance hearing, as a result of a previous arrest for amphetamine possession. Contact was made with Hundorf in the 200 block of Fifth Avenue SW where officers responded to a report of loud music.

Saturday, Oct. 2

At 11:30 p.m. Oelwein Officers encountered a suspicious male on the railroad tracks in the 200 block of South Frederick Avenue. Officers arrested Joshua Keith Woodward, 30, of Oelwein, for public intoxication, first offense.

