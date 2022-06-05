Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Friday, June 3

At 9:20 p.m. Oelwein Officers arrested Christopher Neal Hofmann, 33, of Oelwein on a Fayette County warrant with original charges of theft 5th degree.

