Saturday, Jan. 1
At 3:41 a.m. Oelwein Police arrested Lorena Irene Pineda, 29, of Oelwein, on a charge of domestic abuse assault — simple misdemeanor. This arrest was made following a report of a disturbance in the 10 block of Fifth Street NW in Oelwein.
Friday, Dec. 31
At 6:12 a.m. Oelwein Police arrested Camille Mae Doty, 22, of Hawkeye, in the 500 block of Rock Island Road in Oelwein on a Fayette County warrant for probation violation.
At 1:54 p.m. Oelwein Police arrested Thomas Daniel Wilds, 27, of Oelwein, in the 400 block of Fifth Avenue SW for violation of no contact order — simple misdemeanor.
Tuesday, Dec. 28
At 8:29 p.m. Oelwein Police cited and released Jordan Scott Messler, 19, of Hawkeye, on a charge of driving while license suspended. This charge was made after a report of a traffic accident in the 10 block of Third Avenue SE in Oelwein.