Sunday, Dec. 5
At 2:09 p.m. Oelwein Police arrested Luke Travis Meyer, 26, of Oelwein, in the 300 block of Sixth Street Northeast, on a Buchanan County warrant for failure to appear. The original charge was driving while license suspended, canceled, or revoked.
Saturday, Dec. 4
At 8:53 p.m. Oelwein Police arrested Bryan Earl Armstead, 21, of Oelwein, on a charge of domestic abuse assault with injury — serious misdemeanor. This arrest was made following a report of a disturbance in the area of First Avenue and Fifth Street Northeast in Oelwein.