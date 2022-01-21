Wednesday, Jan. 19
At 12:54 a.m. Oelwein Police arrested Destiny Marie Quario, 22, of Oelwein, on a charge of driving while license suspended. This arrest was made following a traffic stop in the 300 block of Second Avenue NE.
Updated: January 21, 2022 @ 5:11 pm
