Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

Wednesday, Jan. 19

At 12:54 a.m. Oelwein Police arrested Destiny Marie Quario, 22, of Oelwein, on a charge of driving while license suspended. This arrest was made following a traffic stop in the 300 block of Second Avenue NE.

Tags

Trending Food Videos