Wednesday, Dec. 8
Oelwein Police Department received a report of a missing adult on Sunday, Dec. 5. The missing person’s report indicated that the 32-year-old female was a dependent adult and that no one had seen or been able to reach this female for nearly 24 hours. Officers met with a number of individuals in reference to this report. On Dec. 8, the female was located safely and without incident. The Oelwein Police Department was assisted by the Waterloo Police Department, the Independence Police Department, and the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigations.
At 2:15 p.m. Oelwein Police arrested Thomas Daniel Wilds, 27, of Oelwein, in the 700 block of South Frederick Avenue on a Fayette County warrant for an original charge of domestic abuse assault — serious misdemeanor.
Monday, Dec. 6
At 10 a.m., Oelwein Police arrested Andrew Porchia Thomas, 51, of Hazleton, on a charge of driving while license suspended — simple misdemeanor. This arrest was made following a traffic stop in the 1300 block of Rock Island Road in Oelwein.
At 7:51 p.m. Oelwein Police arrested Andrew Lee Heth, 35, of Oelwein, in the 300 block of Sixth Avenue SE on a Fayette County warrant for violation of probation.