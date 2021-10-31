Wednesday, Oct. 27
At 3 p.m. Oelwein Officers performed a traffic stop in the 400 block of 13th Avenue NW. Officers cited and released Jammie Allen Aldrich, 34, of Oelwein, for driving while license suspended and failure to provide proof of insurance.
Monday, Oct. 25
At 4:55 p.m. Oelwein Officers responded to the intersection of East Charles and 1st Avenue SE for a reported motor vehicle accident. Unit 1, a black 2005 Pontiac Grand Prix driven by Taggart James Kite, was at a red light on East Charles Street and proceeded to turn southbound on Hwy 150, failing to yield the right of way to oncoming traffic. Unit 2, a 2008 Ford F250 truck, driven by Adam Dean Rahe, traveling southbound on Hwy 150, struck the Pontiac in the area of the rear driver’s side tire. Kite was found to be at fault. No injuries were reported at the scene.