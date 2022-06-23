Wednesday, June 22
At 1:57 a.m. Oelwein Police arrested Melissa Anne Poage, 33, of West Union, in the 10 block of West Charles on a Chickasaw County warrant for possession of drug paraphernalia — simple misdemeanor.
At 1:57 a.m. Oelwein Police arrested Satasha Marie Schuman, 30, of Waucoma, in the 10 block of West Charles on a Fayette County warrant for forgery (5 counts), burglary 3rd degree (3 counts), and theft 2nd degree.
At 7:30 p.m. Oelwein Police arrested Jade Marie Miller, 22, of Oelwein, in the 200 block of Fifth Street NW on a Fayette County warrant for failure to appear on an original charge of obstructing court order.
Tuesday, June 21
At 6:34 a.m. Oelwein Police arrested Regina Mae Latham, 46, of Oelwein, on a charge of driving while license revoked — serious misdemeanor. This arrest was made following a traffic stop in the 10 block of Second Avenue SE.
At 5:45 p.m. Oelwein Police arrested Amanda Marie Steggall, 41, of Oelwein, in the 500 block of Third Avenue SE on a Fayette County warrant for an original charge of violation of no contact order (domestic) — simple misdemeanor.
Monday, June 20
At 6:45 p.m. Oelwein Police arrested Jaron Michael Kirkbride, 31, of Oelwein, on charges of driving while license suspended, and possession of controlled substance, marijuana (2nd offense) — serious misdemeanor. This arrest was made following a traffic stop in the 900 block of West Charles Street.
Saturday, June 18
At 12:52 p.m. Oelwein Police arrested Nicole Lynn Goldsmith, 39, of Fayette, in the 2300 block of South Frederick Avenue on a Fayette County warrant for an original charge of violation of no contact order.
At 2:43 p.m. Oelwein Police arrested Emanuel Curtis Receveur III, 49, of Oelwein, on a charge of sexual exploitation of a minor — felony.