Wednesday, Sept. 8
At 7:07 p.m. Oelwein Police arrested Daniel Joseph Hartney, 26, of Oelwein. Hartney was cited and released on a charge of driving while license suspended — simple misdemeanor. This arrest was made following a traffic stop in the 100 block of North Frederick Avenue.
Tuesday, Sept. 7
Oelwein Police investigated a motor vehicle accident in the 2400 block of Rock Island Road at 4:43 p.m. A black 2002 Harley Davidson motorcycle driven by Joshua Hildebrandt collided with a beige 2003 Buick Le Sabre driven by Shelley Ergen. Initial estimates of damage were $5,000 to the bike driven by Hildebrandt and $1,000 to the vehicle driven by Ergen. The Oelwein Police were assisted by Mercy Oelwein Ambulance and the Oelwein Fire Department.