Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

Friday, Aug. 5

At 6:47 a.m. Oelwein Police cited and released Kathy Lynn Millard, 51, of Independence, on a charge of driving while license suspended. This arrest was made following a traffic stop in the 300 block of Fifth Avenue SE.

Tags

Trending Food Videos