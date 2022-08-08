Friday, Aug. 5
At 6:47 a.m. Oelwein Police cited and released Kathy Lynn Millard, 51, of Independence, on a charge of driving while license suspended. This arrest was made following a traffic stop in the 300 block of Fifth Avenue SE.
Saturday, Aug. 6
Oelwein Police investigated a motor vehicle accident at Fourth Street NW and North Frederick Av-enue at 9:27. A Mercury Grand Marquis driven by John Schrodemier collided with an American Motor Company Scrambler driven by Danny Carnicle. Initial estimates of damage were $4,000 to the vehicle driven by Schrodemier and $3,000 to the vehicle driven by Carnicle. Carnicle was cited for unsafe turn.
Sunday, Aug. 7
At 3:27 p.m. Oelwein Police arrested Colt Alan Steggall, 40, of Oelwein, on charges of assault — simple misdemeanor, and interference with official acts — simple misdemeanor. This arrest was made following a report of a disturbance in the 200 block of Seventh Street SW.
