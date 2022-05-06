Tuesday, May 3
At 7:39 p.m. Oelwein Police arrested Alexis Troi Rinella, 29, of Oelwein, in the 10 block of Sixth Street SW on a Buchanan County warrant for violation of probation — felony.
At 8:03 p.m. Oelwein Police arrested Kurtis Wayne Shasteen, 38, of Oelwein, in the 300 block of Third Avenue SE on a Fayette County warrant for violation of probation — aggravated misdemeanor. Shasteen was also charged with possession of controlled substance (2nd offense) — aggravated misdemeanor, and possession of drug paraphernalia — simple misdemeanor.
At 11:14 p.m. Oelwein Police arrested Zachary Neal Moser, 32, of Waverly, on a Clayton County warrant for failure to appear — serious misdemeanor, and a Bremer County warrant for violation of probation — serious misdemeanor. Moser was also charged with providing false identification information — simple misdemeanor.
Monday, May 2
At 3:35 a.m. Oelwein Police arrested Todd Allen Corley, 35, of Oelwein, on charges of domestic abuse assault, 1st offense — simple misdemeanor, and obstruction of emergency communications — simple misdemeanor. This arrest was made after a disturbance was reported in the 10 block of Seventh Avenue SE.
At 4:28 p.m. Oelwein Police arrested Seth Lee Rohrick, 25, of Independence, in the 10 block of Sixth Avenue SW on a Buchanan County warrant for failure to appear on an original charge of domestic abuse assault, 1st offense — simple misdemeanor.
Sunday, May 1
At 2:09 a.m. Oelwein Police arrested Jonathon Eugene Cummings, 27, of Fayette, on a charge of operating while under the influence (2nd offense) — aggravated misdemeanor. This arrest was made following a traffic stop in the 1900 block of Palace Road.