Tuesday, Oct. 12

At 2:56 a.m. Oelwein Police arrested Anthony Allen Copley, 35, of Oelwein. Copley was arrested on a charge of burglary 3rd degree — felony. This arrest was made in the 900 block of First Avenue SE after an alarm was reported in the 1000 block of South Frederick Avenue.

Sunday, Oct. 10

At 2:05 p.m. Oelwein Police arrested Andrea Fayth Griffiths, 31, of Oelwein in the 900 block of North Frederick Avenue. Griffiths was arrested on a Buchanan County warrant for an original charge of failure to appear for probation revocation hearing.

