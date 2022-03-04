Thursday, March 3
At 4:28 p.m. Oelwein Police arrested Joshua Freedom Smith, 42, of Oelwein, in the 600 block of First Street NE on Clayton County warrants for original charges of failure to appear, theft 1st degree, burglary 3rd degree, and dominion in control of firearm or weapon by felon.
Wednesday, March 2
Oelwein Police investigated a motor vehicle accident in the 200 block of Mulford Drive at 1:30 p.m. A Chevrolet Colorado pickup driven by Tucker Tafolla collided with a Ford van driven by Dale Sachtschale. Initial estimates of damage were $2500 to the vehicle driven by Tafolla and $5000 to the vehicle driven by Sachtschale. No citations were issued.