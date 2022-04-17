Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Wednesday, April 13

Oelwein Police investigated a motor vehicle accident that occurred in the 100 block of First Avenue SW at 9 p.m. March 26. A Ford pickup driven by Eric Allen Pryor collided with a parked semi truck owned by Hawkeye Haulers. After an investigation, Pryor was cited for striking an unattended vehicle.

At 2:21 p.m. Oelwein Police arrested Brian Lynn Rhines, 40, of Oelwein. Rhines was cited and released on a charge of driving while license suspended after a traffic stop in the 600 block of South Frederick Avenue.

